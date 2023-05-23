Agilent Technologies Fiscal Q2 Revenues Rise 7 Percent as Firm Lowers 2023 Guidance

NEW YORK – Agilent Technologies reported after the close of the market Tuesday that its fiscal second quarter revenues were up 7 percent year over year while revenues from its Diagnostics and Genomics Group grew 1 percent.

The Santa Clara, California-based firm said its revenues for the quarter were $1.72 billion compared to $1.61 billion one year earlier, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

The company's Diagnostics and Genomics Group posted revenues of $362 million, up 1 percent from $358 million in Q2 2022, with growth in its pathology, companion diagnostics, and nucleic acid solutions divisions that was muted by a challenging market for genomic testing, according to presentation materials on the firm's website. The firm noted that it launched a next-generation sequencing assay for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors in the quarter, the SureSelect Cancer CGP Assay, which includes 679 genes.

Revenues from its Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group rose 8 percent to $968 million from $896 million, and Agilent CrossLab Group revenues were up 10 percent to $387 million from $353 million.

Agilent reported Q2 net income of $302 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to net income of $274 million, or $.91 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.27 per share, just beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.26 per share.

The firm also raised its R&D spending to $126 million in Q2, up about 10 percent from $115 million a year earlier. SG&A expenses rose almost 8 percent to $415 million from $386 million.

Agilent ended the quarter with $1.18 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

For Q3, Agilent expects revenues between $1.64 billion and $1.68 billion and adjusted EPS between $1.36 and $1.38.

Due to "increased market uncertainties," the firm lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $6.93 billion to $7.03 billion, down from prior guidance of $7.03 to $7.10 billion. Full-year adjusted EPS is now estimated to be $5.60 to $5.65, down from a prior estimate of $5.65 to $5.70.