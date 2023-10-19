Agilent Licenses Roswell Park-Developed Blood Cancer Test

NEW YORK – Roswell Park Cancer Center said this week that Agilent Technologies has licensed its blood cancer assay, PanHeme.

The next-generation sequencing test boasts a turnaround time of 72 hours and is designed to detect gene alterations — single-nucleotide variants, insertions, deletions, gene fusions, and copy-number variations — relevant to multiple types of hematologic cancers, including leukemias, lymphomas, and myeloma.

Under the licensing agreement, Agilent is now able to commercialize the assay worldwide, supported by its SureSelect XT HS2 library preparation and target enrichment chemistry, Magnis NGS Prep system, Bravo automation platform, and Alissa secondary analysis software.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to Carl Morrison, Roswell Park's senior VP of scientific development and integrative medicine, the test is the first comprehensive sequencing assay that can be applied for both myeloma and lymphoma. "It's a way to get the most effective and appropriate treatment to patients as quickly as possible, with tremendous potential benefit for both clinical outcomes and patients' quality of life," he said.

The cancer center said that its oncologists have used PanHeme to support the clinical care of more than 1,400 patients with blood cancers over the past 18 months and currently processes 50 to 60 blood samples every week.