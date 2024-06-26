Agilent Laying off 184 California Employees

NEW YORK – Agilent Technologies is laying off 184 employees at six locations in California effective Aug. 9, according to documents filed with the California state government.

The notices, filed earlier this month under California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, said that 156 layoffs are occurring at Agilent's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The rest of the layoffs are occurring at facilities in La Jolla, San Diego, Folsom, and Carpinteria.

Agilent spokesperson Sarah Litton provided a statement that the cuts are across a broad range of positions and the company is not closing any facilities or eliminating any production lines. The layoffs are separate from the fiscal year 2024 layoffs that the company announced in late 2023 as part of a plan to reduce its annual sales and operating expenses.

The firm had said last year in a Form 10-K report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it was cutting 400 employees by the end of fiscal year 2024 as part of a $46 million restructuring plan. The company said in a Form 10-K report filed early this month that it had updated that plan to a reduction of 500 employees, or about 3 percent of the firm's global workforce, as part of a $55 million restructuring in response to macroeconomic conditions.

Agilent had about 17,600 employees as of April 30 compared to 18,400 one year earlier.