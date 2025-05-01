Adaptive Biotechnologies Raises Revenue Guidance as Momentum Builds in Q1 for MRD Testing

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies on Thursday said that it is raising its full-year 2025 revenue guidance for its minimal residual disease (MRD) business after MRD testing grew 34 percent year over year in the first quarter.

The firm now expects revenues in the range of $180 million to $190 million, implying annual growth of 24 percent to 31 percent, up from $175 million to $185 million. It is also reducing its 2025 guidance range for operating spend and annual cash burn from between $60 million and $70 million to between $50 million and $60 million.

On a conference call with investors, Adaptive officials suggested that integrating ordering for their tests into electronic health record (EHR) software is already paying off. Seven accounts have had their integration going for about a year now, and six of those have exceeded 75 percent growth in test volumes year over year, Chief Commercial Officer Susan Bobulsky said. Moreover, five of the firm's 10 largest accounts have integrated ordering into their EHR as of the end of Q1.

Tests ordered in a community oncology setting grew 42 percent year over year, and the number of ordering healthcare providers was up 31 percent year over year.

In Friday morning trading on the Nasdaq, shares of Adaptive shot up 29 percent to $9.49.

For the three months ended March 31, total revenues grew 25 percent year over year to $52.4 million from $41.9 million, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $42.1 million.

First quarter MRD revenue was $43.7 million, up 34 percent from $32.6 million a year ago. ClonoSeq test volume grew 36 percent year over year to 23,117 tests. MRD pharma revenue grew 7 percent year over year to $15.2 million, accounting for 35 percent of total MRD revenues. Sequencing revenue in the MRD pharma business grew 11 percent year over year, and the firm recorded $4.5 million in MRD pharma regulatory milestones.

Immune medicine revenue was $8.7 million, down 6 percent from $9.2 million a year ago. This was "driven by an anticipated 23 percent decrease in Genentech amortization, partially offset by a 12 percent increase in academic and pharma revenue," CFO Kyle Piskel said.

The firm's first quarter R&D expenses dropped 20 percent to $24.2 million from $30.2 million a year ago while SG&A spending dipped 4 percent to $40.4 million from $41.9 million a year ago.

The firm's first quarter net loss was $29.8 million, or $.20 per share, compared to a loss of $47.5 million, or $.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter. On average, analysts had expected a loss of $.31 per share.

Adaptive finished the quarter with $50.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.8 million in short-term marketable securities.

Company officials noted that the firm is on track to begin offering combined blood cancer testing with NeoGenomics and to transition its sequencing to the high-throughput Illumina NovaSeq X platform, both in the second half of the year.