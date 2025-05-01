Adaptive Biotechnologies Raises MRD Revenue Guidance as Q1 Revenues Grow 25 Percent

NEW YORK – Adaptive Biotechnologies on Thursday said that it is raising its full year 2025 revenue guidance for its minimal residual disease (MRD) business after MRD testing grew 34 percent year over year in the first quarter.

The firm now expects revenues in the range of $180 million to $190 million, implying annual growth of 24 percent to 31 percent, up from $175 million to $185 million. It is also reducing its 2025 guidance range for operating spend and annual cash burn from between $60 million and $70 million to between $50 million and $60 million.

For the three months ended March 31, total revenues grew 25 percent year over year to $52.4 million from $41.9 million, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $42.1 million.

First quarter MRD revenue was $43.7million, up 34 percent from $32.6 million a year ago. ClonoSeq test volume grew 36 percent year over year to 23,117 tests. Revenues included $4.5 million in MRD pharma regulatory milestones.

Immune medicine revenue was $8.7million, down 6 percent from $9.2 million a year ago.

The firm's first quarter R&D expenses dropped 20 percent to $24.2 million from $30.2 million a year ago while SG&A spending dipped 4 percent to $40.4 million from $41.9 million a year ago.

Adaptives' first quarter net loss was $29.8 million, or $.20 per share, compared to a loss of $47.5 million, or $.33 per share, in the year-ago quarter. On average, analysts had expected a loss of $.31 per share.

Adaptive finished the quarter with $50.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $142.8 million in short-term marketable securities.