Logo

Acuamark Diagnostics Raises $11.3M to Support Cancer Detection Test Development

Jul 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Cancer early detection firm Acuamark Diagnostics said Wednesday that it has closed an $11.3 million Series A financing round, led by the office of Claudio Del Vecchio and the Del Vecchio Family Foundation and joined by Bruker as a new investor.

Del Vecchio also joined Acuamark's board of directors.

Acuamark, formerly iCareDx, is developing ultra-sensitive, automatable blood tests for accurate, cost-effective early cancer detection and said that it will use the Series A proceeds to scale its sample collections.

The New York company has described its platform as a proprietary PCR-based multiplexing technology that can detect a variety of cancer biomarkers such as mutations and gene expression signatures.

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
PCR
financing
early detection
cancer screening
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Pleiotropic Quantitative Trait Loci Linked to Growth Features in Red Angus Cattle

A genome-wide association analysis published in BMC Genomics included more than 15,800 Red Angus cattle and led to pleiotropic QTLs and other variants involved in growth traits.

Study Suggests Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV-2 More Infectious, Able to Dodge Neutralizing Antibodies

In a forthcoming PNAS paper, researchers looked at structural proteins, apparent infectivity, and susceptibility to neutralizing antibodies with virus-like particles representing a range of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Insect Genomes Reveal Rampant Horizontal Gene Transfer

For a paper appearing in Cell, researchers used genome sequences for more than 200 insects to detect HGT-related genes and adaptations, including genes linked to male courtship in the butterfly and moth lineage.

Genomic Analysis Points to Hybrid Speciation for Asiatic Black Bear

In a new PNAS study, researchers traced the Asiatic brown bear back to the ancestors of polar/brown/black bears and sun/sloth bears.