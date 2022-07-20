Acuamark Diagnostics Raises $11.3M to Support Cancer Detection Test Development

NEW YORK – Cancer early detection firm Acuamark Diagnostics said Wednesday that it has closed an $11.3 million Series A financing round, led by the office of Claudio Del Vecchio and the Del Vecchio Family Foundation and joined by Bruker as a new investor.

Del Vecchio also joined Acuamark's board of directors.

Acuamark, formerly iCareDx, is developing ultra-sensitive, automatable blood tests for accurate, cost-effective early cancer detection and said that it will use the Series A proceeds to scale its sample collections.

The New York company has described its platform as a proprietary PCR-based multiplexing technology that can detect a variety of cancer biomarkers such as mutations and gene expression signatures.