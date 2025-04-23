ABL Diagnostics to Commercialize Institut Pasteur RNA Seq-Based HPV Test

NEW YORK – ABL Diagnostics has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Institut Pasteur to commercialize its HPV RNA-Seq technology, the French firm announced Wednesday. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The DeepChek HPV test detects, genotypes, and screens HPV-related precancerous lesions.

Specifically, the test quantifies HPV messenger RNA and genotypes HPV by sequencing to discover active infections and precancerous lesions. It uses multiplexed PCR with 720 HPV amplicons corresponding to spliced and unspliced junctions of 16 high-risk HPV genotypes and control sequences, for a total of 525 unique primers, according to a presentation from the firm. It also uses Illumina sequencing.

The test will be produced and commercialized by ABL Diagnostics as part of its diagnostic and research solutions, the firm said.

In the past few years, ABL Diagnostics has inked distribution deals for infectious disease and microbiology assays in South Africa, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India.

In addition, in February, ABL inked a deal with Siemens Healthineers to manufacture and commercialize its Fast Track Diagnostics PCR products that integrate technologies owned by Siemens.

And in September, ABL signed a comarketing agreement to integrate and promote its microbiology assays with Complete Genomics' next-generation sequencing technologies. That deal incorporated ABL's DeepChek assays and software with Complete Genomics' DNBSeq sequencing platforms for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV, viral hepatitis, respiratory viruses, and tuberculosis.