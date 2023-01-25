Abbott Q4 Diagnostics Revenues Fall 26 Percent on Declining COVID-19 Sales

NEW YORK — Abbott reported Wednesday morning that its fourth quarter diagnostics revenues fell 26 percent year over year.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based firm reported overall revenues of $10.09 billion, down 12 percent from $11.47 billion a year ago but beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $9.67 billion. On an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange, revenues fell 6 percent year over year.

Revenues were negatively impacted by a decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales. Excluding those sales, revenues decreased 1 percent on a reported basis and increased 5 percent on an organic basis, Abbott said.

The company said revenues from its diagnostics business fell 26 percent from the prior-year quarter to $3.31 billion from $4.47 billion. Within diagnostics, core laboratory revenues fell 6 percent to $1.26 billion from $1.35 billion; molecular revenues declined 48 percent to $180 million from $345 million; point-of-care revenues fell 3 percent to $131 million from $135 million; and rapid diagnostics revenues were $1.73 billion, down nearly 35 percent from $2.64 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.07 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.32 billion in Q4 2021. Abbott CEO Robert Ford said on a conference call to discuss the financial results that rapid testing platforms comprised about 95 percent of those sales.

In the US, diagnostics sales were down 29 percent compared to the prior year, while international sales were down 23 percent. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide diagnostics revenues increased 4 percent on a reported basis and grew 11 percent on an organic basis.

Abbott's nutrition revenues fell 11 percent to $1.82 billion from $2.04 billion; established pharmaceuticals revenues rose 1 percent to $1.22 billion from $1.20 billion; and medical devices revenues were flat at $3.75 billion.

Abbott reported net earnings of $1.03 billion, or $.59 per share, in Q4 2022 compared to $1.99 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS for the recently completed quarter was $1.03, above the consensus Wall Street estimate of $.92.

For full-year 2022, the firm reported total revenues of $43.65 billion, up 1 percent from $43.08 billion a year ago, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $43.22 billion. On an organic basis, total revenues were up 6 percent.

Abbott reported $16.58 billion in diagnostics revenues in 2022, up 6 percent from $15.64 billion in 2021 and up 10 percent on an organic basis.

Within diagnostics, molecular diagnostics revenues totaled $995 million in 2022, down 30 percent from $1.43 billion in 2021. Core laboratory revenues were $4.89 billion, down 5 percent from $5.13 billion in 2021. Point-of-care revenues were $525 million, down 2 percent from $536 million a year ago, and rapid diagnostics revenues were $10.18 billion, up 19 percent from $8.56 billion in 2021.

Global COVID-19 testing-related sales for the full year were $8.37 billion, compared to $7.68 billion in 2021. Ford said the company has delivered nearly 3 billion COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic and noted that the firm's installed base of instruments, including its point-of-care ID Now platform, has expanded significantly throughout the pandemic.

Regarding its other business units, 2022 nutrition revenues fell 10 percent year over year to $7.46 billion from $8.29 billion; established pharmaceuticals revenues rose 4 percent to $4.91 billion from $4.72 billion; and medical devices revenues rose 2 percent to $14.69 billion from $14.37 billion.

The company reported a 2022 net income of $6.93 billion, or $3.91 per share, compared to $7.07 billion, or $3.94 per share, in 2021. The firm's 2022 adjusted EPS was $5.34 per share, beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $5.23 per share.

Abbott said it anticipates full-year 2023 earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $3.05 and $3.25. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations for 2023 is expected to be between $4.30 and $4.50. The full-year forecast anticipates COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.0 billion.

Excluding COVID-19 tests, the company expects organic sales growth to be in the high single digits, Ford said.

In early morning trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, Abbott's share price was down 1 percent to $111.29.