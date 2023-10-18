Abbott Q3 Diagnostics Revenues Fall 33 Percent on Lower COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK – Abbott's third quarter Diagnostics revenues declined 33 percent on a reported basis year over year due to an expected decrease in COVID-19 testing, the company said on Wednesday.

However, excluding the impact of COVID-19 testing, the company's Diagnostics sales rose 9 percent on a reported basis and 10 percent on an organic basis.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based firm reported overall revenues of $10.14 billion, down nearly 3 percent on a reported basis from $10.41 billion a year ago but beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $9.81 billion. The firm said that its organic sales, excluding the impacts of foreign exchange, exiting its pediatric business in China, and the acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, fell nearly 2 percent year over year.

Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, total worldwide Q3 sales rose 14 percent on an organic basis, Abbott said.

Abbott's Q3 Diagnostics revenues fell to $2.45 billion from $3.64 billion in the prior-year quarter. Within Diagnostics, Core Laboratory Q3 revenues rose 8 percent on a reported basis to $1.31 billion from $1.22 billion; Molecular revenues fell 28 percent to $133 million from $183 million; Point-of-Care revenues rose 10 percent year over year to $140 million from $127 million; and Rapid Diagnostics revenues fell 59 percent to $862 million from $2.11 billion. Excluding COVID-19 testing sales, Core Laboratory revenues climbed 10 percent, Molecular revenues declined nearly 4 percent, Point-of-Care revenues rose 10 percent, and Rapid Diagnostics revenues increased 13 percent.

The firm's global COVID-19 testing-related sales fell to $305 million in the quarter from $1.67 billion reported a year ago.

In its other businesses, Nutrition revenues rose nearly 16 percent on a reported basis and 18 percent on an organic basis to $2.07 billion from $1.80 billion; Established Pharmaceuticals rose 3 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent on an organic basis to $1.37 billion from $1.33 billion; and Medical Devices rose 17 percent on a reported basis and 15 percent on an organic basis to $4.25 billion from $3.62 billion.

Abbott reported Q3 net earnings of $1.44 billion, or $.82 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $.81 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS for the recently completed quarter was $1.14, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $1.10.

The firm narrowed its earnings guidance range, saying it expects full-year 2023 diluted EPS between $3.14 and $3.18 and adjusted EPS between $4.42 and $4.46. It previously forecast diluted EPS between $3.02 and $3.22 and adjusted EPS between $4.30 and $4.50. The company also projects full-year organic sales growth — excluding COVID-19 testing related sales — in the low-double-digit percent range.

In Wednesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Abbott were up nearly 4 percent to $95.61.