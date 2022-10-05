Abacus Dx to Distribute Sense Biodetection Molecular COVID-19 Test in Australia, New Zealand

NEW YORK – Sense Biodetection said on Wednesday that it has signed a nonexclusive agreement with Abacus Dx to distribute Sense's Veros COVID-19 test in Australia and New Zealand.

The point-of-care test uses a proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology to return results in 15 minutes without an instrument, Sense said in a statement. The assay is also able to detect all variants of concern identified by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abacus Dx, based in Queensland, Australia, distributes diagnostic tests as well as life science reagents and instrumentation in Australia and New Zealand. It is part of the Diploma Healthcare Group.

Sense noted that it is "positioned to enable Abacus Dx to supply customers" as soon as the test obtains regulatory approval in Australia and New Zealand. The test received CE marking in March.

"To offer an instrument-free, PCR-quality result in minutes right at the point of care reflects our approach to bring solutions that have the potential to improve care," Abacus Dx CEO Shayne Christensen said in a statement. "We are excited to launch Veros COVID-19 and are eagerly anticipating an expanded Veros test menu in the future."

Sense has signed multiple distribution deals this year, including an agreement with Una Health for the UK, a partnership with Cruinn Diagnostics for Ireland, and a deal with Tecomedical for Germany and Austria, as well as Switzerland once Sense obtains regulatory approval there.