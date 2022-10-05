Logo

Abacus Dx to Distribute Sense Biodetection Molecular COVID-19 Test in Australia, New Zealand

Oct 05, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Sense Biodetection said on Wednesday that it has signed a nonexclusive agreement with Abacus Dx to distribute Sense's Veros COVID-19 test in Australia and New Zealand.

The point-of-care test uses a proprietary rapid molecular amplification technology to return results in 15 minutes without an instrument, Sense said in a statement. The assay is also able to detect all variants of concern identified by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Abacus Dx, based in Queensland, Australia, distributes diagnostic tests as well as life science reagents and instrumentation in Australia and New Zealand. It is part of the Diploma Healthcare Group.

Sense noted that it is "positioned to enable Abacus Dx to supply customers" as soon as the test obtains regulatory approval in Australia and New Zealand. The test received CE marking in March. 

"To offer an instrument-free, PCR-quality result in minutes right at the point of care reflects our approach to bring solutions that have the potential to improve care," Abacus Dx CEO Shayne Christensen said in a statement. "We are excited to launch Veros COVID-19 and are eagerly anticipating an expanded Veros test menu in the future."

Sense has signed multiple distribution deals this year, including an agreement with Una Health for the UK, a partnership with Cruinn Diagnostics for Ireland, and a deal with Tecomedical for Germany and Austria, as well as Switzerland once Sense obtains regulatory approval there. 

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
COVID-19
Infectious Disease
Asia/Oceania
coronavirus
distribution agreement
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Responses in Patients Pursuing Polygenic Risk Score Profiling

Using interviews, researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics qualitatively assess individuals' motivations for, and experiences with, direct-to-consumer polygenic risk score testing.

EHR Quality Improvement Study Detects Demographic-Related Deficiencies in Cancer Family History Data

In a retrospective analysis in JAMA Network Open, researchers find that sex, ethnicity, language, and other features coincide with the quality of cancer family history information in a patient's record.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Linked to Gut Microbiome Community Structure Gradient in Meta-Analysis

Bringing together data from prior studies, researchers in Genome Biology track down microbial taxa and a population structure gradient with ties to ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

Ancient Greek Army Ancestry Highlights Mercenary Role in Historical Migrations

By profiling genomic patterns in 5th century samples from in and around Himera, researchers saw diverse ancestry in Greek army representatives in the region, as they report in PNAS.