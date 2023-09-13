Logo

A3P Biomedical, BioAgilytix Partner to Bring Prostate Cancer Test to US

Sep 13, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Swedish diagnostics firm A3P Biomedical announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with BioAgilytix to bring A3P's prostate cancer test to the US as a laboratory-developed test.

The Stockholm3 assay uses protein biomarkers, genetic biomarkers, clinical data, and a proprietary algorithm to predict the risk of aggressive prostate cancer at an early stage. The blood test was developed by scientists at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet, A3P Biomedical noted in a statement. 

"Our goal is to introduce Stockholm3 as an LDT that identifies men with increased risk of prostate cancer early and, at the same time, reduces unnecessary interventions," A3P Biomedical CEO David Rosén said in a statement. "The US market is one of the largest in the world and would clearly benefit from implementing prostate cancer diagnostics that improve men's health and quality of life."

Filed under

Business News
Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Karolinska Institute
Prostate Cancer
North America
Europe
Breaking News
