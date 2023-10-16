3EO Health Receives $6M NIH RADx Award for Multiplex Respiratory Test

NEW YORK – Point-of-care diagnostics company 3EO Health announced on Monday that it has received a phased award of approximately $6 million from the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics program.

The RADx Tech award from the NIH's National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering is intended to help the company develop a molecular multiplex respiratory disease test to detect influenza A/B and COVID-19, the firm said in a statement.

The award will be used to accelerate and expand the development of its 3TR technology into a multiplex format and to optimize its production processes, it added.

"Our solution has the potential to make a significant impact not only in addressing respiratory illnesses but also in expanding overall healthcare accessibility," 3EO Health Chief Technology Officer Peter Honkanen said in a statement.

3EO Health received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its molecular COVID-19 assay last month. The firm's platform is based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification and utilizes technology licensed from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University.