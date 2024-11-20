23andMe, Mirador Therapeutics Ink Immunology Target Validation Deal

NEW YORK – 23andMe said Wednesday that it has partnered with Mirador Therapeutics to identify therapeutic targets and develop drugs for chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Under the agreement, financial details of which were not disclosed, Mirador will have access to a targeted set of 23andMe's de-identified genetic and phenotypic data. It will add those to its Mirador360 platform, which contains data on immune-mediated diseases, including more than 2 million human molecular profiles, and has computational capabilities for identifying genetic associations relevant to immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic disorders.

"Combining Mirador360's cutting-edge biology, multimodal data, and AI capabilities with the unparalleled genetic and phenotypic insights from the 23andMe database will enable us to accelerate our progress toward solving major unmet needs in [immunology and inflammation]," Mark McKenna, chairman and CEO of Mirador, said in a statement.

Sunnyvale, California-based 23nadMe recently laid off 40 percent of its workforce and discontinued its own therapeutics program.