23andMe Laying off 9 Percent of Workforce to Cut Operating Costs

Jun 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – 23andMe said Friday that it will cut 75 jobs, or about 9 percent of its workforce.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the consumer genomics and telehealth company disclosed that CEO Anne Wojcicki approved the layoffs on Friday. 23andMe did not indicate what kinds of positions would be eliminated but said that the cuts would be completed during the firm's fiscal first quarter, which ends June 30.

South San Francisco, California-based 23andMe expects the layoffs to reduce annual payroll and benefits expenditures by $12.8 million, according to the filing.

23andMe posted a net loss of $311.7 million in fiscal year 2023, which ended March 31, compared to a net loss of $217.5 million a year earlier. The company expects a net loss of $340 million to $365 million in FY 2024.

