23andMe Fiscal Q4 Revenues Increase 14 Percent

NEW YORK – 23andMe said Thursday after market close that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter revenues increased nearly 14 percent to $100.6 million from $88.6 million a year earlier. The genetic testing and research firm attributed the year-over-year gain to revenue from the $400 million acquisition of telehealth platform developer Lemonaid Health in November, as well as from higher research services revenues.

Sunnyvale, California-based 23andMe's Q4 net loss widened to $69.5 million, or $.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $67 million, or $.59 per share, a year earlier. The firm used approximately 444.1 million weighted-average shares to calculate per-share loss in the recently completed quarter compared to about 113.3 million weighted-average shares a year ago. The company went public last June through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

23andMe's Q4 R&D expenses increased 10 percent to $50.3 million from $45.6 million a year earlier. Its SG&A costs rose marginally to $66.2 million from $66.1 million.

The company ended the quarter with $553.2 million in cash plus $1.6 million in restricted cash.

For the full 2022 fiscal year, 23andMe had revenues of $271.9 million, up 11 percent from the previous year's $243.9 million. Net loss for the year grew 18 percent to $217.5 million from $183.6 in FY 2021.

The firm was within the ranges of its full-year revenue forecast of $268 million to $278 million and a net loss of $205 million to $220 million.

23andMe estimates that it will post revenues of $260 million to $280 million and a net loss of $350 million to $370 in fiscal 2023.

The Wall Street consensus for FY23 calls for $275.4 million in revenues.