Logo

23andMe Fiscal Q4 Revenues Increase 14 Percent

May 26, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – 23andMe said Thursday after market close that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter revenues increased nearly 14 percent to $100.6 million from $88.6 million a year earlier. The genetic testing and research firm attributed the year-over-year gain to revenue from the $400 million acquisition of telehealth platform developer Lemonaid Health in November, as well as from higher research services revenues.

Sunnyvale, California-based 23andMe's Q4 net loss widened to $69.5 million, or $.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $67 million, or $.59 per share, a year earlier. The firm used approximately 444.1 million weighted-average shares to calculate per-share loss in the recently completed quarter compared to about 113.3 million weighted-average shares a year ago. The company went public last June through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

23andMe's Q4 R&D expenses increased 10 percent to $50.3 million from $45.6 million a year earlier. Its SG&A costs rose marginally to $66.2 million from $66.1 million. 

The company ended the quarter with $553.2 million in cash plus $1.6 million in restricted cash. 

For the full 2022 fiscal year, 23andMe had revenues of $271.9 million, up 11 percent from the previous year's $243.9 million. Net loss for the year grew 18 percent to $217.5 million from $183.6 in FY 2021.

The firm was within the ranges of its full-year revenue forecast of $268 million to $278 million and a net loss of $205 million to $220 million.

23andMe estimates that it will post revenues of $260 million to $280 million and a net loss of $350 million to $370 in fiscal 2023.

The Wall Street consensus for FY23 calls for $275.4 million in revenues.

Filed under

Business News
Sequencing
Informatics
financial results
financial guidance
23andMe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Billion-Dollar Diversity Initiative

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute is now accepting applications for its new $1.5 billion initiative to boost the diversity of the scientific workforce.

Biotech Co-Founder Arrested

A co-founder of a Los Angeles-based biotech company has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-hire scheme, according to Endpoint News.

Return of the Tasmanian Tiger

The Washington Post reports that a team in Australia is working to bring the thylacine back from extinction.

Nature Papers on Genome of Individual From Pompeii, CircRNA Study Best Practices, More

In Nature this week: first sequenced genome of a person from Pompeii, best practice guidelines for circRNA studies, and more.