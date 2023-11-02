10x Genomics Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance as Xenium Sales Ramp Up

NEW YORK – 10x Genomics said on Thursday that it is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance based on a strong quarter for its spatial biology instruments, especially Xenium.

The firm now expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million, representing 18 percent to 21 percent growth over full year 2022. Previously, the firm had expected revenue in the range of $600 million to $620 million.

The new projections were helped by a 17 percent year-over-year increase in third quarter revenues, also driven by Xenium sales. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the Pleasanton, California-based single-cell and spatial technologies firm reported $153.6 million in total revenues compared to $131.1 million in in Q3 2022, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $151.3 million.

Instrument revenues were up 67 percent at $34.9 million, up from $20.9 million a year ago, driven by spatial instrument sales, which were up more than threefold year over year at $22.7 million. Consumables revenues were $114.4 million, up 6 percent year over year from $108.1 million.

On a conference call with investors following the release of results, 10x officials touted the market response to the Xenium instrument. CFO Justin McAnear said the performance for the product line was "exceptional" and exceeded the firm's own expectations.

Chromium revenues totaled $112.5 million, essentially flat year over year, while spatial revenues were $36.8 million. "Xenium's incredibly steep adoption curve in just three full quarters of launch has put the platform on a best-in-class trajectory," CEO and Cofounder Serge Saxonov said in a statement. "The extraordinary customer enthusiasm and demand we are seeing for this platform further strengthens our conviction in the spatial opportunity and validates our multi-platform strategy and investment."

Service revenues were $4.3 million, more than double the $2.1 million from Q3 2022.

By region, revenues from the Americas were $99.0 million, up 28 percent from $77.6 million in the prior year period, driven by sales in the US. Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenues were up 15 percent at $32.0 million from $27.9 million. Revenues from Asia-Pacific were $22.6 million, down 12 percent from $25.6 million a year ago, driven by weakness in China.

The company's net loss for the quarter ballooned to $93.0 million, or $.79 per share, compared to a loss of $41.9 million, or $.37 per share in Q3 2022, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.46 loss per share.

The firm's R&D expenses fell slightly to $66.5 million from $67.3 million a year ago but recognized a $41.4 million "in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year."

Were it not for this expense, the firm would have been cash-flow positive, McAnear said.

The firm's SG&A expenses grew 12 percent to $82.4 million from $73.4 million in Q3 2022, driven by outside legal fees and personnel costs.

As of Sept. 30, 10x Genomics had $311.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $45.6 million in marketable securities.