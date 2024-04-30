10x Genomics Q1 Revenues Grow 5 Percent on Spatial Biology Sales, Miss Wall Street Estimate

NEW YORK – 10x Genomics reported on Tuesday after the close of the market a 5 percent year-over-year increase in first quarter revenues, driven by its spatial biology product lines.

For the three months ended March 31, the Pleasanton, California-based single-cell and spatial genomics firm booked $141.0 million in revenues, up from $134.3 million in the prior-year period but missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $142.2 million.

Consumables revenues were $110.3 million, down 2 percent from $112.4 million a year ago. By platforms, Chromium consumables revenues were $83.9 million, down 17 percent from $101.1 million a year ago, while spatial consumables revenues more than doubled to $26.4 million from $11.3 million.

Instrument revenues were $25.4 million, up 32 percent from $19.2 million a year ago, driven by spatial instrument revenue more than doubling, to $17.6 million from $7.6 million, while Chromium instrument revenues declined to $7.9 million from $11.6 million a year ago. Service revenues were $5.2 million, nearly double the $2.7 million in Q1 2023.

"In its first quarter, Visium HD helped drive strong growth in spatial [genomics]. We also had a significant number of customers trial our new Gem-X products, contributing to lower quarter-end orders for Chromium," 10x CEO and Cofounder Serge Saxonov said in a statement. "Overall, we're encouraged by the early enthusiasm, adoption, and feedback from customers and believe these new launches will help accelerate growth as we move through the year."

Revenues from the Americas totaled $79.6 million, down from $78.8 million a year ago; revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa were $34.7 million, up from $28.4 million a year ago; and revenues from the Asia-Pacific region totaled $26.7 million, slightly down from $27.1 million a year ago.

The firm's net loss for the quarter was $59.9 million, or $.50 per share, compared to a net loss of $50.7 million, or $.44 per share, in Q1 2023, in line with the consensus Wall Street estimate of a $.50 loss per share.

10x's R&D expenses for the quarter grew 2 percent, year over year, to $68.6 million from $67.1 million a year ago. Its SG&A expenses grew 3 percent to $85.8 million from $83.3 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 10x had $355.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $16.0 million in marketable securities.

The firm maintained its full-year revenue guidance of between $670 million and $690 million.