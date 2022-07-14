Logo

10x Genomics Preliminary Q2 Revenues Down 1 Percent

Jul 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – 10x Genomics said on Thursday after the close of the market that its preliminary second quarter revenues were down 1 percent, year over year.

For the quarter ended June 30, the Pleasanton, California-based single-cell and spatial technologies firm expects revenues of $114.5 million, compared to revenues of $115.8 million a year ago.

"Our second quarter results fell short of our expectations," 10x CEO and Cofounder Serge Saxonov, said in a statement. "We continue to have strong confidence in our longer-term opportunity, technology leadership, and the underlying strength of our markets. We are more excited than ever to deliver on the full potential of single-cell and spatial biology."

Revenues from the Americas were $70.9 million, up 8 percent year over year; revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa were $25.6 million, down 11 percent year over year; and revenues from the Asia-Pacific region totaled $18.1 million, down 15 percent year over year.

On the Nasdaq, shares of 10x fell 8 percent to $43.29 in Thursday afternoon trading and another 15 percent in after hours trading, to $36.67.

