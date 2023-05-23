Logo

BostonGene, University of Miami Ink Precision Oncology Collaboration in High-Grade B-Cell Lymphoma

May 23, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – BostonGene on Tuesday announced a precision oncology partnership with the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center focused on high-grade B-cell lymphoma patients.

For its part of the collaboration, Waltham, Massachusetts-based BostonGene will perform next-generation sequencing, whole exome sequencing, and whole transcriptome analyses on high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL) tumor samples collected at Sylvester. BostonGene will then use its computational platform to home in on somatic alterations and gene expression, shedding light on the genomic and transcriptomic profiles to assess patients' tumor microenvironment activity.

In classifying patients' tumor heterogeneity and microenvironment, the ultimate goal is for the partnership to help guide treatment strategies and improve outcomes among HGBCL patients.

"We firmly believe that our next-generation multi-platform analytics will reveal distinct characteristics that can be utilized to personalize treatment," BostonGene Chief Medical Officer Nathan Fowler said in a statement.

