Logo

Metabolon, Parkinson's UK Form Biomarker Discovery Alliance

Nov 15, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Metabolon said on Tuesday that it has partnered with nonprofit Parkinson's UK to identify new metabolomic biomarkers of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Metabolon will participate in an observational and multi-center study called Tracking Parkinson's — also known as Proband — that was launched by Parkinson's UK in 2012 to define the biological and environmental factors involved in Parkinson's disease by analyzing the clinical expression of the condition in relation to genotypic variation. The study has collected clinical data and biosamples from more than 2,500 participants, who are followed for seven years.

Metabolon said it will help map metabolic changes in serum to clinical changes and genetic variants related to Parkinson's disease, allowing for the identification of novel biomarkers of disease progression. Additionally, self-reported data such as sleep patterns and smell loss will be used to link metabolic changes to patient symptoms and overall quality of life.

Additional terms of the alliance were not disclosed.

In September, Morrisville, North Carolina-based Metabolon began working with the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore to identify biomarkers for a range of health conditions.

Filed under

Biomarker Discovery & Validation
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
Business News
research alliance
Parkinson's disease
Metabolon
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Number of Appendiceal Cancer Patients Harbor Cancer Predisposition Gene Variants

In JAMA Oncology, researchers say their findings suggest all appendiceal cancer patients should be considered for germline genetic testing.

Germline Testing of Colorectal Cancer Patients Uncovers High Rate of Clinically Actionable Genetic Variants

Broader germline multigene panel testing could identify additional colorectal cancer patients with clinically actionable genetic variants, a new JCO Precision Oncology study finds.

DOK7 Hypermethylated in Tamoxifen-Resistant Breast Cancer

A new Journal of Human Genetics study finds that DOK7 hypermethylation may serve as a biomarker for tamoxifen resistance.

Modest Improvement in Prediction From Combining Established Colorectal Cancer Risk Model With PRS

Researchers in the BMJ find a modest increase in risk prediction by adding a polygenic risk score to an established colorectal cancer prediction model.