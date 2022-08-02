Amprion Partners With Mayo Clinic to Evaluate Biomarker Test in Rapidly Progressive Dementia

NEW YORK — Amprion said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to evaluate its SynTap Biomarker test in rapidly progressive dementia (RPD) patients in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic.

The test, which was launched by Amprion out of its San Diego CLIA lab in late 2021, is designed to detect alpha-synuclein aggregates, a hallmark of various brain diseases including Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Through the collaboration, Amprion and the Mayo Clinic will perform the test on a mixed cohort of about 200 cerebrospinal fluid samples from well-characterized, clinically diagnosed RPD patients and healthy controls. The work is expected to aid in the characterization and clinical evaluation of RPD, as well as understand the underlying role of synucleinopathy in the condition.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to participate in this scientific collaboration with Mayo Clinic in Florida to explore the biomarker influence of misfolded synuclein associated with RPD," Amprion CEO Russ Lebovitz said in a statement. "This study will help us gain valuable insights to advance the molecular understanding of this highly elusive, complex, and devastating neurological condition."