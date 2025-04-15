Biosearch Technologies, Dynamic Devices Partner for Automated High-Throughput Genotyping

NEW YORK – Biosearch Technologies said Tuesday that it has inked a partnership with liquid handling company Dynamic Devices to automate its high-throughput genotyping workflows.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Biosearch, which is part of LGC Group's diagnostics and genomics division, will combine its SNPline automation workflow for DNA extraction and processing, Sbeadex Lightning chemistry for nucleic acid purification, and Amp-Seq workflow for high-throughput targeted genotyping by sequencing with Dynamic Devices' Lynx robotic liquid handler.

"This partnership allows us to combine the best of both companies' cutting-edge technologies and capabilities and offer our customers unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in DNA purification and genotyping, enabling fully walkaway workflows that reduce the risk of human error and ensure reproducible results with every run," Toby Sangel, Dynamic Devices' global sales manager, said in a statement.