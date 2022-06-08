Logo

Genome BC Commits C$30M for Research Into Climate-Friendly Ag-Bio Systems

Jun 08, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Genome British Columbia said on Wednesday that it has committed C$30 million (US$24.0 million) to help fund genomic research projects around climate-friendly agricultural and food systems.

The Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems genomics initiative will provide funding for research into new genomic technologies, products, and approaches that can help reduce emissions, maintain productivity and competitiveness, and ensure food security, according to Genome BC.

Genome BC said it will provide cofunding of up to 25 percent for eligible projects that are approved for funding by Genome Canada.

"This initiative will help us turn genomics research and innovation into solutions that support and strengthen BC's food producers, supply chains, and the broader food system," Genome BC President and CEO Pascal Spothelfer said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Genome BC said it had earmarked C$1 million to launch a clinical and genomic data access program.

