Logo

Agbio Gene Editing Firm Cibus to Merge With Plant Synbio Company Calyxt

Jan 17, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Agbio gene editing firm Cibus and plant synthetic biology company Calyxt said on Tuesday that they have signed a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.

The deal will bring together Cibus' Rapid Trait Development System, a gene-editing platform designed for introducing productivity traits into crop plant seeds, with Calyxt's PlantSpring technology for plant metabolism engineering and proprietary Plant Cell Matrix biomass, the companies said.

"Consolidating our innovative platforms into one entity brings a myriad of opportunities for step change innovations in the areas of productivity and low-carbon ingredients," Calyxt Chief Technology Officer Travis Frey said in a statement.

Under the terms of the merger, Roseville, Minnesota-based Calyxt will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio that would give Calyxt shareholders approximately 5 percent of the shares of the combined company.

The newly merged company will retain the San Diego-based Cibus name and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where Calyxt — formerly a subsidiary of Cellectis that went public in mid-2017 — is currently listed. The current Cibus management team will lead the new company.

Additional terms were not disclosed. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.

Filed under

Applied Markets: Ag-Bio, Veterinary, Forensics, Food Safety, & Environmental Testing
Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
Business News
ag-bio
synthetic biology
mergers & acquisitions
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Lung Function Linked to Locus Moderated by Smoking Exposure, Methylation in Urban Children

Tobacco exposure-related methylation levels appear to mediate lung function risk at a chromosome 14 site associated with lung function in a genome-wide association study in PLOS Genetics.

Study Tallies PTEN-Related Cancer Risk Patterns

Along with earlier cancer diagnoses, researchers in JCO Precision Oncology find that individuals carrying pathogenic PTEN variants were prone to breast, endometrial, and other cancer types.

Multi-Ancestry Study Leads to BMI-Associated Methylation Marks

An epigenetics meta-analysis in the American Journal of Human Genetics highlights cytosine methylation sites linked to body mass index, leading to a methylome-based approach to help predict BMI.

Study Highlights Limitations of Using Genetic Data for Evaluating COVID-19 Risk

A study in BMC Genomics finds that while exome sequencing can stratify patients by risk of severe COVID-19, there are hurdles to using it in clinical practice.